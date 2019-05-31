|
DurhamvilleRonald S. Gardner, 77, of Irish Ridge Road, Durhamville, died unexpectedly, Thursday afternoon, May 30, 2019, in the Oneida Health Extended Care Facility where he had been a patient since March 26th.Ron was born on February 3, 1942, in Rome, the son of Donald and Elinor VanVleck Gardner. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a graduate of Oneida High School, class of 1960.Following high school on June 30, 1960, he proudly entered the US Navy. On February 16, 1961, he received his Rank of Seaman E-3. He was honorably discharged on January 19, 1962.On April 27, 1963, he married Louise Cox in the Durhamville Baptist Church.For 13 years, Ron was employed as a custodian with the Oneida City School District retiring in 1975.Ron was a member of the Durhamville Baptist Church, a life member of the Durhamville Fire Department and the . He was also a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and the Antique Automobile Club of America.He had many hobbies which included restoring, trading and selling antique cars, tractors and horses.Surviving besides his loving wife, Louise, are two daughters and son-in-laws, Petrina (Joseph) Vanderhoff, Dorene (Jay) Suits, all of Rome; one son, Craig Gardner, of Durhamville; three grandchildren, Vanessa (Michael) Spadafora, Valerie (Kenneth) Ritenour and Heather Suits; three great-grandchildren, Gianna Spadafora and Lilly and Maxwell Ritenour; a brother, Barry (Margaret) Gardner, of Asheville, NC; two sisters, Donna (Donald) Seamon, of Vernon and Charlene Wilson, of Rome; and several nieces and nephews. For many years, Ron and his family hosted a child, Tony Oliver through the Fresh Air Fund and he became a special part of their family.Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held 10 AM Tuesday June 4, 2019 from the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Neil D. Coe officiating. Interment will be made in West Verona Cemetery. Friends are invited and may call 5-7 PM Monday at the funeral home, 342 Main Street, Oneida. Memorial Donations may be made to either the , 800 Irving Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210 or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN, 38101
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 2, 2019