|
|
Sherrill: Rosalie S. Orr, age 83, of Betsinger Road passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning November 27, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her children at her side. She was born on November 11, 1936 in Oneida, NY a daughter of the late Frank S. and Norma J. (Gala) Sugar. Rosalie was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley Central School and went on to graduate from business school. On April 30, 1962 Rosalie and Robert F. Orr were united in marriage in St. Patrick’s Church of Oneida and shared that loving union of over forty-five years together until Robert’s death on November 3. 2007. Rosalie had several jobs at a young age but after marriage concentrated on caring for her husband and children. She was a member of St. Helena’s Church of Sherrill where she enjoyed volunteering. Rosalie was also a longtime volunteer with the Madison County Historical Society and gave freely of her time and talents to with many other organizations. Her most precious times were spent with her family and friends whom she adored. Surviving are her son, R. Kevin Orr of Sherrill, one daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Robert Fiorini of Delanson, two beloved grandchildren, Alex and Alison Fiorini; her brother Paul Sugar and his wife Margaret Fay, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins; sisters-in-law, Jane and Kathryn DeVido; and brother-in-law, Edwin DeVido and his wife Marianne. In keeping with Rosalie’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Rosalie’s life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Helena’s Church, 210 Primo Ave., Sherrill, NY. Private burial will be in St. Helena’s Cemetery, Oneida, New York. In lieu of flowers in memory of Rosalie please send donations to St. Helena’s Church or the Madison Historical Society. Online condolences may be sent to malekifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosalie-s-orr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019