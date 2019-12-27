Home

Rosalind "Becky" Rauscher

Rosalind "Becky" Rauscher Obituary
Rosalind S. “Becky” Rauscher, 97, a resident of the Waterville Residential Care Center, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by her family.She was born January 3, 1922 in Oneida, NY the only daughter of the late John and Florence Bishopp Smith. Becky graduated from Sherrill High School in 1939 and earned a BS in Education from Geneseo in 1943. She completed 30 hours of graduate study from the College of St. Rose, SUNY Plattsburg and SUNY Albany. On August 1, 1943, she married Grant K. Rauscher in Christ Church United Methodist in Sherill. They shared many happy years together until his death in March 2011.Grant’s career in the paper industry necessitated the family’s move to several different cities and Becky went with him to Glens Falls, NY, Carlisle, PA, Watertown, NY and Chattanooga, TN. Becky had a career as a teacher or librarian in all these locations. She was a stay-at-home Mom from 1945 until 1961 when her daughter started kindergarten. After retiring in 1987, she and Grant traveled and spent winters in Venice, FL. In recent years, she had enjoyed her Book Club, Monday and Wednesday bridge games at the Manlius and Fayetteville Senior Centers and knitting. The “heart” baby blankets she knitted are cherished by many.Surviving are her four children, Tomlinson of Camarillo CA; Daniel (Linda) Rauscher of Oriskany Falls; Christopher Rauscher of Manlius; Betsy (Michael) of Sunnyvale, CA; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, a very special younger brother, Eugene Smith of Geneseo; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two older brothers, Stafford and Leonard Smith.Memorial services will be held at 11am Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Christ Church United Methodist, 417 Park St., Sherrill, NY. Following the service, the family will invite everyone to join them for a luncheon in the church dining hall.The interment is private.In memory of Becky, donations may be made to the Manlius Senior Center or the Fayetteville Senior Center.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosalind-becky-rauscher
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
