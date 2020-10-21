CANASTOTA-Rose B. Mancini, 97, North Main Street, died in Oneida Healthcare, following a brief illness.Born in Canastota, on August 23, 1923, she was the daughter ofAnthony and Rose Emmi DeVencenzo. A lifelong resident of Canastota, Rose was a graduate of Canastota High School. She married Angelo D. Mancini in St. Agatha’s Church, on July 26, 1958. Angelo died on May 23rd of this year.Rose was employed in the offices of the former Henney Motor Corporation in Canastota, prior to raising her family. She was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church and was very devoted to her family.Surviving are her three sons, Daniel A. of Oneida, Mark C and his wife, Kathleen Rapasadi of Canastota and Robert J. of Montclair, New Jersey; her beloved granddaughter, Alexandra Rose; her two sisters-in-law, Gloria DeVencenzo of Canastota and Mary Mancini of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Sam P. “Divy” DeVencenzo in 2012 and John J. DeVencenzo in 2017Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Friday from St. Agatha’s Church, celebrated by the Reverend Christopher Ballard, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www. campbell-dean.com
