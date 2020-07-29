Rome-Rose E. Chirillo, age 89, formerly of Rome passed away peacefully Monday evening July 27, 2020 in the Masonic Care Community. She was born on July 10, 1931 in Rome, New York a daughter of the late George and Josephine (Patane) Calandra and was a graduate of Rome Free Academy. On April 25, 1953 Rose and Peter J. Chirillo were united in marriage in Rome, New York and shared that vow until Mr. Chirillo’s death on February 15, 1992. Prior to her retirement in 1986 Rose was employed in the supply department of Griffiss Air Force Base. Rose enjoyed reading in her spare time but taking care of her family and home were always her number one priority. She loved her family. Surviving are her daughter Donalyn (Bob) Johnson of Sherrill, one son Gary (Susan) Chirillo of Royal Palm Beach, FL, her grandchildren, Valerie (Stephen) Gorski, April (Frank) Caporale, Michael (Christal Barr) Chirillo, great-grandchildren, Mariah Johnson, Jared Johnson, Cassius Bonham, Cameron Gorski, Destiny and Kayla Chirillo, one sister Angie Money of Rome, longtime companion, Carl Rolchigo of Utica and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Heather Johnson Bonham. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday August 2, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY where COVID 19 requirements are, a mask, social distancing and limited number of occupancy at all times. Rose’s life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Helena’s Church, 210 Primo Ave., Sherrill, NY on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. where mask, social distancing and limited occupancy will be observed. . Burial will follow in St. Peters Cemetery, Rome, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.commaleckifuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-e-chirillo