1/1
Rose T. Lumbrazo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANASTOTA –Rose T. Lumbrazo, 97, North Main Street, died Friday evening, November 20, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Canastota, on August 27, 1923, she was the daughter of Theodore and Concetta Picece Lumbrazo. A lifelong resident of Canastota, Rose was a graduate of Canastota High School, Class of 1941.Prior to her retirement, Rose was employed with Oneida Limited, Silversmiths, with over forty years of service. She was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church.Surviving is her special niece, Connie Vincent of Weedsport, who was raised by Rose; her two sisters, Theresa (Sam) Bevacqua of Fulton and Louise DeAngelo of Rome; her brother, Vincent Lumbrazo of Roseville, California; her aunt, Lena Argentine of Oneida; and several nieces, nephews, Great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann M. Lumbrazo in 2014 and her five brothers, Joseph, Michael, Rocco, Anthony and John Lumbrazo..Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM, Wednesday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota and 10 AM from St. Agatha’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Ballard. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or Wanderers Rest.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www. campbell-dean.com CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved