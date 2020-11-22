CANASTOTA –Rose T. Lumbrazo, 97, North Main Street, died Friday evening, November 20, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Canastota, on August 27, 1923, she was the daughter of Theodore and Concetta Picece Lumbrazo. A lifelong resident of Canastota, Rose was a graduate of Canastota High School, Class of 1941.Prior to her retirement, Rose was employed with Oneida Limited, Silversmiths, with over forty years of service. She was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church.Surviving is her special niece, Connie Vincent of Weedsport, who was raised by Rose; her two sisters, Theresa (Sam) Bevacqua of Fulton and Louise DeAngelo of Rome; her brother, Vincent Lumbrazo of Roseville, California; her aunt, Lena Argentine of Oneida; and several nieces, nephews, Great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann M. Lumbrazo in 2014 and her five brothers, Joseph, Michael, Rocco, Anthony and John Lumbrazo..Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM, Wednesday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota and 10 AM from St. Agatha’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Ballard. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or Wanderers Rest.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www. campbell-dean.com
CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota