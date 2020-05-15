SYLVAN BEACH – Rosemary E. Koester, 75, Pioneer Avenue, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home, in the care of her loving family. She was diagnosed with breast cancer thirteen years ago, that spread to the bone, skin and liver. Rosemary was one heck of a fighter and never complained and right up to the end worried about everybody else.Born in Oneida on December 29, 1944, she was the daughter of John and Rosella Donlon Finn. A lifelong resident of the area, Rosemary was a graduate of Camden High School. She married Jerome C. Koester in Florence on January 7, 1961.When first married, Rosemary worked for her father-in-law, Chuck Koester at Sylvan Beach Meat Market. She also worked at area restaurants, Johnnie’s Pier 31, Chef Scholl’s, Gary’s and Eddie’s Restaurant. She also worked at General Electric, Dairylea, Miller Brewery, and retired from Budweiser Brewery. Rosemary loved snowmobiling; she was not a good swimmer. but liked scuba diving. She and Jerry loved to travel, especially the United States, and did enjoy visiting many islands. Rosemary loved her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, and spoiled her husband terrible.She is survived by her husband of over fifty-nine years, Jerry Koester, as well as a daughter, Jamie Condon and her husband, Mike; son, Kyle Koester and his wife, Sarah; granddaughter, Cortney Zielasko and her husband, Brett; great-grandkids, Trey and Zoey; granddaughter, Kristie Schmitt and her husband, Danny; great granddaughter, Jaiden; granddaughter, Kaelin Koester, and great grandson, Hudson; granddaughter, Bailey Koester; granddaughter, Brittany Marshall; grandson, Matthew Camacho and great-grandson, Jaxson Camacho. Rosemary is also survived by her sisters, Denise Fenton, Christine Finn, Patricia Cavellero, June Finn; and three brothers, John, Jim and Tim Finn. She is predeceased by her sister, Dian Finn and brother, Mike Finn.We would like to thank the doctors and their staff at Brittonfield and Stewart Oncology Centers for all of their care over the last thirteen years and also for the excellent care at Crouse Hospital. Please Lord my she rest in peace.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services or visitation. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosemary-e-koester
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.