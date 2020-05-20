Rosemary J. "Rosie" Leggett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary J. “Rosie” Leggett, 78, of Oneida Valley, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Oneida Healthcare ECF. She was born March 14, 1942, in Watertown, NY the daughter of the late Vincent “Jim” and Emma “Nellie” Desiderio. At an early age, her family moved to Canastota, where she went to school and graduated in the Class of 1960. In 1961, she married Larry “Red” Leggett. Rosie and Red had three children. Rosie worked at Vernon Downs for 39 years in the upstairs kitchen, where she made many friends, co-workers and customers alike. In her spare time, Rosie enjoyed baking, shopping with her sister Tina and seeing her grandchildren and people in general. She was raised in the Catholic faith.The earth has lost a caring and selfless person and heaven has gained an angel. God bless and rest in peace. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Mark Garlock; two sons, Larry and Ben Leggett; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Tina Hoch; a brother, Henry Desiderio; and a special sister-in-law, Pat Malbouf-Fearon. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry in 1991; a grandson, Corey Eaton in 2001; a sister, Dee Mason; and three brothers, William Phillips, Lyle Malbouf and George Desiderio. Do to current circumstances, there will be a service at South Bay Chapel, at a later date. Private interment will be in Oneida Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosemary-j-rosie-leggett

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home
322 Washington Ave
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2650
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved