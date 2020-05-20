Rosemary J. “Rosie” Leggett, 78, of Oneida Valley, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Oneida Healthcare ECF. She was born March 14, 1942, in Watertown, NY the daughter of the late Vincent “Jim” and Emma “Nellie” Desiderio. At an early age, her family moved to Canastota, where she went to school and graduated in the Class of 1960. In 1961, she married Larry “Red” Leggett. Rosie and Red had three children. Rosie worked at Vernon Downs for 39 years in the upstairs kitchen, where she made many friends, co-workers and customers alike. In her spare time, Rosie enjoyed baking, shopping with her sister Tina and seeing her grandchildren and people in general. She was raised in the Catholic faith.The earth has lost a caring and selfless person and heaven has gained an angel. God bless and rest in peace. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Mark Garlock; two sons, Larry and Ben Leggett; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Tina Hoch; a brother, Henry Desiderio; and a special sister-in-law, Pat Malbouf-Fearon. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry in 1991; a grandson, Corey Eaton in 2001; a sister, Dee Mason; and three brothers, William Phillips, Lyle Malbouf and George Desiderio. Do to current circumstances, there will be a service at South Bay Chapel, at a later date. Private interment will be in Oneida Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosemary-j-rosie-leggett
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.