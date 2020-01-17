|
Rosetta Smith passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, with her children by her side.She was born February 28, 1937 in Rome, NY to Clayton and Dorothy Hughes Lewin. Rosetta went to school at VVS Central School, graduating with the class of 1955. On May 16, 1959, Rosetta married Hollis Smith of Frankfort, NY in her hometown of Vernon Center, NY, and went on to have four children.Rosetta is predeceased by her husband Hollis, her parents, Clayton and Dorothy Lewin, two brothers, Henry and Eddie Lewin and her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Smith.She is survived by four children, Steven (Diane) of Frankfort; Timothy (Paula) of Frankfort; Robert (Sarah) of Hamilton; and Cheryl of Morrisville. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Carol Rex and Nancy Ebersole; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In keeping with Rosetta’s wishes there will be no services.A celebration of her life will be held at the V.F.W. Post, 4274 Acme Rd., Frankfort, NY on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-6pm.The family would like to thank all the staff at Crouse Community Center (especially Stephanie Youngs and Anne Henry) for their excellent care of Rosie in the seven years she had lived at the facility.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Crouse Community Center, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosetta-smith-1
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020