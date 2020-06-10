Roxanne D. Ranz, passed away June 6, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, after a brief illness.She was born September 4, 1956, in Oneida, the daughter of Bernard E. and Dawn Tuttle Ranz. A graduate of Oneida High School Class of 1974, she also attended the State University at Potsdam. Roxanne had a wide range of skills, she was a licensed massage therapist, an equine veterinarian’s assistant, worked in the equine division at the Universities of Virginia and Florida, excelled in making pottery and wool felting and enjoyed working in flower shops and nurseries. Her favorite and lasting passion was her Australian shepherd dogs. She loved all animals and found comfort and companionship in caring for them. She was a past member of the American Kennel Club and was of the Methodist faith. Roxanne was a beautiful, independent and thoughtful person.She is survived by her parents, Bernard and Dawn; her life partner, Donald Borszewski; cousins; special friends; and her canine companions, Eli and Caleb. She was predeceased by grandparents, Nevada and Leona Tuttle and Bernard and KatharinaRanz.Due to current circumstances, there will be no public visitation. There will be a private graveside service on Saturday, June 13 atSunnyside Cemetery in Merrillsville, with Pastor Denise Bowen officiating. In lieu of flowers, please remember Sunnyside Cemetery % Beverly Eddy, 6827 Creek Road, Oneida, NY 13421 or Wanderer’s Rest, PO Box 535, Canastota, Ny 13032.Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/roxanne-d-ranz
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.