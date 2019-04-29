Home

Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
Roy L. VanAlsten, a native of Sherrill, who loved his hometown, passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019 in West Chester, Ohio.Born in Oneida, March 28, 1925, he was the son of J. Roy and Margaret VanAlsten, employees of Oneida Silversmiths. He was a good athlete and student, graduating from Sherrill High School in 1943. He was drafted and within five days, he was in the U.S. Infantry. His 33 month tour of duty took him from Normandy (3 weeks after Dday) to the Rhine and later to occupation duty in Selb, Bavaria. He earned the Combat Infantry badge and a Purple Heart and was discharged as a First Sergeant in March, 1946.Roy then enrolled in the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1950. His career was devoted to the development of high temperature materials, first at the McDanel Refractory Porcelain Company, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, then at the Scientific Research Laboratory of Ford Motor Company, Dearborn, Michigan, where he worked 35 years, retiring in 1987. He was co-author of several patents and earned three Innovation Awards in the course of his research.Roy was married for 63 years to the former Mary Forrest, whom he married in Alfred in 1950 and predeceased him in 2013. He is survived by his three children, William Roy VanAlsten (Holly Cassidy), West Chester, OH; Janet S. VanAlsten (Dr. Robert Dion), Charlevoix and Thousand Oaks, CA; and Dr. John VanAlsten (Pam Helinek), Framingham, MA. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Andrew VanAlsten, Baltimore, MD; Dr. Laura VanAlsten, La Jolla, CA; Abigail and Kenna Cassidy, West Chester, OH; Dr. Christopher Dion, Clinton Twp.; Elisabeth Dion, East Lansing; Dr. Stephanie VanAlsten, Kalamazoo; William Craig VanAlsten, W. Hartford, CT; and Sarah VanAlsten, University City, MO.His remains will be buried in the VanAlsten family plot in Valley ViewCemetery, Sherrill. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland, Michigan. http://www.lastingmemories.com/roy-l-vanalsten
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
