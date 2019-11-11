|
Vernon-Roy W. Leuenberger, age 75, of Vernon passed away early Sunday morning November 10, 2019 in the Katherine Luther Home of Clinton.He was born on June21, 1944 in Rome, New York a son of the late Warner E. and Helen (Marcellus) Leuenberger. Roy graduated from Madison High School and Morrisville Ag & Tech graduating in 1964 with an AAS Degree in animal husbandry. On December 31, 1992 Roy and Carol Egan were united in marriage in Augusta, NY and have shared this union of over twenty-six years together.In December of 2003 Roy retired from the sales department of Conde Dairy Equipment of Sherrill due to health reasons.He had a green thumb and would grow anything he could eat. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and reloading ammunition.Surviving are his wife Carol Leuenberger of Vernon, his children, Angie (Mike) Leary of FL., Robert Leuenberger (Darcie Perkins) of Waterville, Debbie Leuenberger (Nate George) of Utica, stepsons Andrew Koba and Jeff Koba of Oriskany Falls, grandchildren, Courtney (Katrell) Logan, Michael Leary, Allison, Jon and Kayla Smith, Anthony Caraher, two great-grandsons, Levi and Maverick, one brother, Warner (Donna) Leuenberger of Vernon Center, brother-in-law, Lawrence Worden of Fl., four sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Robert) Huntley of Oneida, Nancy (Jim) Gangloff of Cheektowaga, Ellen (Tom) Guernsey of Whitesboro and Joan Egan of Vernon, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Roy was predeceased by his sister Esther in 2015, brother-in-law James Egan in 2012 and nephew Terry Leuenberger in 2009. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home immediately following the calling hour with private burial in Rathbunville Cemetery, Verona, NY. By family request please omit floral offerings. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Vernon, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/roy-w-leuenberger
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019