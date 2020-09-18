1/
Royce Sutton
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - Royce Sutton age 53 of Palm Beach, Florida born in Oneida, New York on April 14, 1967 to parents - Nancy Blowers and Robert Sutton has passed away. His career was in HVAC and he was an avid guitarist and musician.Royce leaves behind a sister Tory Sutton; nephew Warren; aunt Barbara and several cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved mother Nancy. His final resting place will be the Oneida Castle Cemetary. http://www.lastingmemories.com/royce-sutton

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
