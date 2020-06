Ruby C. Bassett, 86 of East Main St., Smyrna, NY, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Norwich Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Willcox Cemetery, Earlville (Town of Smyrna). Friends are invited and may call Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main St., Sherburne, NY.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Willcox Cemetery Association, c/o Gail Seymour, 18 School St., Sherburne, NY 13460To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com