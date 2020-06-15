Ruby C. Bassett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby C. Bassett, 86 of East Main St., Smyrna, NY, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Norwich Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Willcox Cemetery, Earlville (Town of Smyrna). Friends are invited and may call Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main St., Sherburne, NY.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Willcox Cemetery Association, c/o Gail Seymour, 18 School St., Sherburne, NY 13460To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
10 S Main St
Sherburne, NY 13460
(607) 674-6740
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved