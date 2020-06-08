MUNNSVILLE . . . Ruby J. Hartle, 76, of Munnsville, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, following a brief illness.She was born on January 10, 1944, in Whitelaw, the daughter of the late Alonzo and Dora (Arnold) Brockway.Ruby spent her early years in Canastota, attending the Canastota Schools. She lived in Munnsville for many years.She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Canastota.Ruby enjoyed crafting, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her family, especially at family cookouts.She married Arthur E. Hartle on May 14, 1962, in Oneida. Art died on November 20, 2018. Surviving are: two sons and daughters-in-law, George and Lulu Hartle of Munnsville, and Arthur and Judy Hartle of Rochester; one daughter, Tina Wagner of Munnsville; one son-in-law, Curt Fort of Vernon; one brother, Raymond Brockway of Rome; one sister, Esther Pluff of Munnsville; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ruby was predeceased by a daughter, Andora Fort; and a brother, Alonzo Brockway. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota.In her memory, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruby-jean-hartle
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.