GEORGETOWN- Rudy M. Hershberger, 17, passed away as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. His services and burial were held on Friday. Interment was made in the Georgetown Amish Community Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison.



