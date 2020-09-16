1/1
Russell R. Zoll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANASTOTA- Russell R. Zoll at the age of 62 of 128 Lamb Ave., Canastota, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at his residence following a long illness. Russell was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Sept. 10, 1958; the son of Arthur and Jill Donhauser, Zoll. Russ attended and was a graduate from North Syracuse schools. He married the former Judith Fiore in Sherrill, N.Y. on Sept. 27, 1986. Russ was an avid football fan and was a referee for local football teams in the area for 30 years. He loved to play golf and enjoyed bowling. He was also an animal lover. He adored his three cats. Surviving beside his wife Judith at home is his mother, Jill Zoll of North Syracuse, N.Y.; one brother, Michael (Lynn) Zoll of Syracuse; one niece, Janai (Christopher) Healy of Maryland; nephews Todd (April) Zoll of New Hampshire, and Dustin and Wesley Zoll of Central Square. He was predeceased by his father Arthur. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Agatha’s Church, Canastota, N.Y. with the Rev. Nathan Brooks officiating. There will be no calling hours but family and friends are invited to attend the service at the church. Please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. The Fiore Funeral Home, 317 S. Peterboro St., Canastota, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. Fiore Funeral Home 317 S. Peterboro Street Canastota, N.Y. 13032 315-697-2296 http://www.lastingmemories.com/russell-r-zoll

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home
317 S Peterboro St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2296
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved