CANASTOTA- Russell R. Zoll at the age of 62 of 128 Lamb Ave., Canastota, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at his residence following a long illness. Russell was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Sept. 10, 1958; the son of Arthur and Jill Donhauser, Zoll. Russ attended and was a graduate from North Syracuse schools. He married the former Judith Fiore in Sherrill, N.Y. on Sept. 27, 1986. Russ was an avid football fan and was a referee for local football teams in the area for 30 years. He loved to play golf and enjoyed bowling. He was also an animal lover. He adored his three cats. Surviving beside his wife Judith at home is his mother, Jill Zoll of North Syracuse, N.Y.; one brother, Michael (Lynn) Zoll of Syracuse; one niece, Janai (Christopher) Healy of Maryland; nephews Todd (April) Zoll of New Hampshire, and Dustin and Wesley Zoll of Central Square. He was predeceased by his father Arthur. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Agatha’s Church, Canastota, N.Y. with the Rev. Nathan Brooks officiating. There will be no calling hours but family and friends are invited to attend the service at the church. Please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
. The Fiore Funeral Home, 317 S. Peterboro St., Canastota, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements.