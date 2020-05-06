RUTH A. KIEHN
MUNNSVILLE - Ruth A. Kiehn, 56, of Stockbridge Falls Road, died on May 4, 2020, after a battle with cancer.Born in Oneida on July 12, 1963, she was the daughter of Donald and Mary Marie Mason Dymes. A lifelong resident of the area, Ruth was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley Central School. She married Kenneth L. Kiehn in St. Theresa’s Church, Munnsville on August 11, 1984.Ruth had been employed by Oneida Healthcare Center as an operating room nurse for thirty-nine years. She enjoyed vacationing to the sea shore, especially to Maine and watching her son play sports and race. Ruth was an excellent baker who made many wedding cakes and was very talented with sewing.Surviving besides her husband Kenneth are: her son, Kyle L. Kiehn and his companion Meghan Bailey of Liverpool; her father Donald Dymes of Oneida; sister and brother-in-law, Audrey and Paul Burleson of Munnsville; two brothers, Donald Dymes and his companion Celia Goodwin of Oneida and John Dymes of Newfane and several nieces and nephews.In keeping with Ruth’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, The Abraham House, 1203 Kemble Street, Utica, NY 13501 or to an animal shelter of your choice. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-a-kiehn

