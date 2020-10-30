1/1
HIGGINSVILLE . . .Ruth E. Allen, 71, of 7256 Yager Road, Durhamville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, following a brief illness.She was born on February 2, 1949, in Canastota, the daughter of the late Rufus and Martha (Caldwell) Messinger.Ruth lived in Messinger’s Bay most of her life, graduating from Chittenango High School. She later graduated from SUNY Morrisville with a degree in Animal Husbandry. Ruth has lived in Higginsville for many years.She enjoyed quilting, gardening, music, nature, camping in Ohio, NY, and spending time with her family.Ruth married Sharlene P. Lascelles on May 21, 2010, in Lenox, MA.Surviving besides her spouse, Sharlene, are: two sons, Russell Allen and his fiancé, Valentina Kolb, of Canastota, and Robert Allen of the Town of Ohio, NY; one daughter and son-in-law, Rene and Michael O’Connor of Clifton Park, NY; three grandchildren, Gavin and Avery O’Connor, and Logan Allen; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ruth was predeceased by one brother, Allen Messinger, Sr.At Ruth’s request, there will be no calling hours, however, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Wilmurt Cemetery, 4374 State Route 8, Ohio, NY. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota.In her memory, contributions may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-e-allen

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
