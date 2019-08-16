Home

Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Ruth Burnham Zounek

Ruth Burnham Zounek Obituary
Oneida-Ruth Burnham Zounek, formerly of 526 Lincoln Ave and more recently of the Lutheran Home in Clinton, died Thursday, August 8, 2019.She was born on November 29, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of the late Chester and Julia (Noyes) Burnham.On June 8, 1968 Ruth and Zane W. Zounek were married at the Mansion House in Kenwood and shared that union until Zane’s death on October 3, 2018.Surviving are her daughters Karla McLaughlin and Carolyn Leeson. Karla lives downstate with her family and Carolyn lives in the suburbs of Toronto with her family.A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019, 2p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc. 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY.Online condolences may be sent to maleckifunerralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Sherrill, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-burnham-zounek
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
