Ruth Esther (Elmer) BenIshek, 96, formerly of the Town of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.She was born April 13, 1924 in Oneida Castle, a daughter of Glenn G. and Blanche H. Mulliner Elmer and received her education in Oneida schools. On September 3, 1950, Ruth married Ernest Benishek in the Oneida Methodist Church parsonage. He predeceased her on February 8, 1984. Ruth was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a member of the Peterboro United Methodist Church and the Smithfield Grange.Surviving are her son, Ronald Benishek and son-in-law, John Speedy-Benishek of Cazenovia; daughter-in-law, Barbara Benishek of Verona; grandchildren, Heather and Anthony Moore of Jamesville; Ernest and Cristeen Benishek of Munnsville; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Garrett Keefe, Raegyn Moore, Ethan and Bethany Benishek.Due to current health concerns, CDC and NYS directives, private services will be held at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville with interment in the Peterboro Cemetery.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Crouse Community Center or the Peterboro United Methodist Church.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-e-benishek
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.