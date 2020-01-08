Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert W Waid Funeral Home Inc
581 Chestnut St
Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 724-1021
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Elizabeth Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Elizabeth Baker Obituary
Ruth Elizabeth Baker, 98, of Meadville, PA died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Wesbury United Methodist Community. She was born September 29, 1921 in Massena, NY a daughter of Wesley E. and Harriet Adeline (Hamilton) Baker. She was born a Baker, and then married Robert F. Baker April 14, 1940. They were married 71 years before he preceded her in death August 1, 2011. Ruth was proud that she had always been a Baker.She was an over 50 year member of First Baptist Church of Meadville and family was her focus and love. She is survived by six children, Robert J. Baker (Sandy) of Farmington, NY, Bonnie A. Roberts (Harold) of Oneida, NY, William J. Baker (Glenna) of Evans, GA, Elizabeth J. Gooden (Robert) of Meadville, PA, Brenda R. Holcomb (John, Jr.) of Greencastle, PA and John W. Baker (Mary) of Manassas, VA; fifteen grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Audrey Baker of Watertown, NY and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, William G., Eri H., Wesley J., Paul A. and Robert H. Baker and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Albertini Baker.Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8 from 3-5 p.m. at the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335. A private family funeral service will be led by Rev. Gerald Walton, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Meadville. Interment will be next to her husband in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Meadville.The family suggests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, 353 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-elizabeth-baker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -