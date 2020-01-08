|
|
Ruth Elizabeth Baker, 98, of Meadville, PA died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Wesbury United Methodist Community. She was born September 29, 1921 in Massena, NY a daughter of Wesley E. and Harriet Adeline (Hamilton) Baker. She was born a Baker, and then married Robert F. Baker April 14, 1940. They were married 71 years before he preceded her in death August 1, 2011. Ruth was proud that she had always been a Baker.She was an over 50 year member of First Baptist Church of Meadville and family was her focus and love. She is survived by six children, Robert J. Baker (Sandy) of Farmington, NY, Bonnie A. Roberts (Harold) of Oneida, NY, William J. Baker (Glenna) of Evans, GA, Elizabeth J. Gooden (Robert) of Meadville, PA, Brenda R. Holcomb (John, Jr.) of Greencastle, PA and John W. Baker (Mary) of Manassas, VA; fifteen grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Audrey Baker of Watertown, NY and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, William G., Eri H., Wesley J., Paul A. and Robert H. Baker and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Albertini Baker.Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8 from 3-5 p.m. at the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335. A private family funeral service will be led by Rev. Gerald Walton, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Meadville. Interment will be next to her husband in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Meadville.The family suggests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, 353 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-elizabeth-baker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020