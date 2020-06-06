CANASTOTA- Ruth J. O'Hara, 92, Ravine Street, died peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Canastota. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Oneida Dispatch.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.