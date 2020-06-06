Ruth J. O'Hara
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANASTOTA- Ruth J. O'Hara, 92, Ravine Street, died peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Canastota. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Oneida Dispatch.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Canastota

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved