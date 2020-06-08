CANASTOTA - Ruth J. O’Hara, 92, Ravine Street, died peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side.Born in New York City, on March 30, 1928, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Powers Sommer. A resident of Canastota for the past fifty-six years, Ruth was educated in New York City Schools. Her husband, William P. O’Hara died on December 17, 1984.Ruth was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church in Wampsville. Under the leadership of Pastors Little and Burns, she found her salvation in Christ Jesus and a wonderful and faithful fellowship who loved and cared for her until her final day.Surviving are her six daughters, Eileen (Thomas) Alicandro of Selkirk, Carole O’Hara of Delray, Florida, Liz O’Hara of Oneida, Edie (Steven) Gorman of San Francisco, California, Audrey (Eric) Evans of Tully and Beverly (Michael) Attebury of Cranford, New Jersey; her three sons,Stephen (Debbie) O’Hara of New Jersey, Christopher O’Hara of Phoenix, Arizona and Allen (Tina) O’Hara of Maryland; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at a date and time to be announced. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 133 Genesee Street, Canastota, NY 13032. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Canastota.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-j-ohara
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.