Canastota-Ruth (Foster) Jenkins, 80, of W. Rasbach Street passed away early Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Rome Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 27, 1940 in Rome, New York a daughter of the late John and Adelaide (Hyde) Bie and was a graduate of The Academy of Holy Name and Rome Catholic School. On May 30, 1963 Ruth and Charles R. Foster were united in marriage in St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Rome, New York and shared that union until Charles' death on November 13, 2002. Ruth was a cashier with P & C Markets for many years where her friendly personality enjoyed the conversations of the customers retiring in 2008. On August 27, 2010 Ruth married Bruce C. Jenkins in St. Peter's Church of Rome and has enjoyed this union of ten years together. Surviving are her husband, Bruce C. Jenkins of Canastota, three sons, Charles J. Foster, Mark (JoAnn) Foster, Matthew (Rachael) Foster, one daughter Karen (Jay) Horodnick, step daughters, Julie (Tim) Burgess, Janice (Robert) Banack, stepsons Joseph Jenkins and Jeffrey Jenkins, numerous grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Ruthie was predeceased by her son Timothy and daughter Maureen. Private calling hours will be held at the family's convenience. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's of The Lake Church, 6735 State Rt. 13, Verona Beach, NY, 13162. Burial will be in W. Verona Cemetery, Durhamville, New York. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com