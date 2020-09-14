Vernon Center-Ruth L. Hastings, age 83, of Bleeker Road passed away Saturday afternoon September 12, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Center with her loving family at her side. She was born on April 18, 1937 on the Dewey Homestead in Malone, New York a daughter of the late Ralph E. and May E. (Dewey) Learned and was a 1954 graduate of the Franklin Academy of Malone. On May 11, 1957 Ruth and John T. Hastings were united in marriage at the Dewey Homestead in Malone, New York and shared that loving union of over fifty-eight years together until John’s death on June 18, 2015. Prior to her retirement on December 2, 1999 Ruth was employed with the Lutheran Homes of Clinton as a registered nurse. In her spare time she enjoyed camping, reading, gardening and being active with the Vernon Center United Methodist Church, was involved with the UMW and was on the committee for the Vernon Center Old Home Days for many years. She was also active with the Vernon Center Girl Scouts and was a 4-H leader. Her favorite times were spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her four daughters and their husbands, Robin (Keith) Cater of Fl., Terri (Christopher) Salisbury of Rome, Jennifer (Robert) Hall of Chittenango and Kelly (Mark) Willbanks of Calif., ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers Gordon and Richard Learned of Malone and a sister Betty (Richard) La Plante of Malone, longtime friends, Joyce and Cliff Kitchen and Rita Wagner, her canine companion Cupcake and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her father, her mother, her husband, John, her daughter, Mary Burkman, and grandson Lance Carter. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 11:30 – 1:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY where everyone is asked to have a face covering and practice social distancing. Graveside services and burial will follow at 1:30 at Skinner Cemetery, Vernon Center, NY. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Vernon Center United Methodist Church, or The Vernon Center Park Assoc. both to be mailed to Clifford Kitchen, 6211 Skinner Road, Vernon Center, NY, 13477. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
