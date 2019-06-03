|
|
Ruth L. McCormick, of Oneida, New York, passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 89, after a long battle with progressive dementia. She died surrounded by family, in a very peaceful way. A strong, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who, in her free time enjoyed gardening, knitting, baking and canning vegetables. Above all she loved spending time with her family.She was joined in marriage to Daniel L. McCormick on July 22, 1945 in Verona, New York, who predeceased her on May 13, 2008. Ruth is survived by her children and their spouses, Donna (Daniel) Cochran, Daniel (Nancy) McCormick, Diane (Charles) Armstrong, Randall (Sandy) McCormick, Richard McCormick and Joanne Pickett, Darlene Conant, Linda Paul, Nancy McCormick and James Seifert and Laurie (Rob) Winters; brother and sister-in-law, William and Theresa Ostrander; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by her parents, William and Viola (Houck) Twiss; two sons, Gary McCormick (Donna Cote) and Ernest McCormick; a grandson, Doni McCormick; and brothers and sisters, William Twiss, Julia Clapper, Caroline Sharp, Frank Twiss, Georgia Lints, Ora Twiss, Martha Gawarecki and James Twiss.Calling hours are Tuesday, June 4 from 4 to 7 pm at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Avenue, Oneida. Funeral Services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 5 at 10 am. Interment will immediately follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oneida Extended Care Facility.To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-l-mccormick
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 4, 2019