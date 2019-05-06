Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH LINDAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH M. LINDAUER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUTH M. LINDAUER Obituary
ONEIDA-Ruth M. Lindauer, 90, Cleveland Avenue, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Oneida Healthcare, where she had been a patient for the past two days.Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Tuesday (May 14th) from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Robert Catherwood, officiating. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 4-7 PM, Monday (May 13th). Contributions may be made to Clear Path for Veterans, Salt Springs Road, Chittenango 13037. A FULL OBITUARY WILL APPEAR IN THE DISPATCH’S THURSDAY EDITION. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
Download Now