ONEIDA-Ruth M. Lindauer, 90, Cleveland Avenue, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Oneida Healthcare, where she had been a patient for the past two days.Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Tuesday (May 14th) from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Robert Catherwood, officiating. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 4-7 PM, Monday (May 13th). Contributions may be made to Clear Path for Veterans, Salt Springs Road, Chittenango 13037. A FULL OBITUARY WILL APPEAR IN THE DISPATCH’S THURSDAY EDITION. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 7, 2019