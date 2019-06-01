Home

Ruth T. Busteed Obituary
Ruth T. Busteed, 89, of Oswego, died May 24, 2019, at Seneca Hill Manor.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Emma (Unfer) Fleming.

She taught Sunday School at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Oneida.

She was very active at the United Methodist Church in Fulton.

Ruth enjoyed square dancing and motorcycling with her husband.

Surviving are four daughters, Maureen (Thomas) Adams of Oswego; Gail (Wayne) Diamond of Oneida; Karen (Terry) Putaski of Conn; Rita (Gene) Cappelletti of Oswego; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren

She was predeceased by her husband Raymond and siblings, Sylvester and Harold Fleming, Veronica Dunne and Shirley Russo.

We are very grateful for the exceptional care provided to our mother from the staff at Seneca Hill Manor.

Private family services and burial will be held at a later date in Peck's Cemetery, Scriba.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 2, 2019
