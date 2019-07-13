Home

North Myrtle BeachMrs. Ruth Wood, 81, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Embrace Hospice, surrounded by her loved ones.She was born in Pennsylvania on May 5, 1938 to the late Arthur and Millie Huntzinger. She grew up in Oneida, NY and graduated from Oneida High School Class of 1957.In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Fousse.Survivors include her husband of 51 years, George; son, David Wood (Christi); daughter Allyson Auburn (Bruce); brother, Edward Huntzinger (Tina); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed.A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, July 21 at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens, North Myrtle Beach, SC. A reception, from 3 to 6 pm, will follow the service at Tidewater Amenity Center, North Myrtle Beach, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Embrace Hospice, 175 Village Center Blvd. Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-wood-1
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 14, 2019
