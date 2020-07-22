Sally Ann Hendrickson, 68, of Oriskany Falls, NY passed away suddenly on Monday July 20, 2020, after a brief but intense battle with cancer.Sally is survived by husband Alan, son Martin E. Muench, daughter Shannon M. Emmons (and her husband Shawn), daughter Danielle M. Hlavacek (and her husband Scott), son Roman A. Hendrickson (and his fiancee Crystal), grandson Jesse Grossman (Shannon), grandchildren Colin and Mikayla Hlavacek (Danielle), grandson Nicholas R. and granddaughters Chloe A., Baylee K., and Rylie J. Hendrickson (Roman), sisters Wendy Schauer, Cyndi Jones, and Bridgette Boyer, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Sally was a very private person who loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, pets, feeding her chipmunks and antiquing.There will be no services. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you hug your family and loved ones and tell them that you love them.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sally-hendrickson