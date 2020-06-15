Sally L. Larkin, 67, of Cole St., Munnsville, passed away on Friday morning, June 12, 2020, at the Abraham House in Rome after a battle with cancer.She was born on June 4, 1953, in Oneida, the daughter of George and Doris Manion Woods. Sally was a 1971 graduate of Stockbridge Valley Central School. She went on to receive her Associate’s Degree from SUNY Cobleskill. Following graduation, Sally was hired by General Electric in Schenectady and later moved to Stillwater to raise her family on the Gorsky Dairy Farm.Sally was the church secretary for many years at the Stillwater United Church and later at the First Presbyterian Church of Chittenango, Sally had a knack for organizing paperwork, people, and processes, and it was a gift cherished by many. Her organizational skills were matched only by her love for music. She played organ at St. Peter’s Church in Stillwater for fourteen years and filling in on an empty organ bench wherever there was a need in Saratoga or Madison Counties. She helped many a family celebrate holidays and sacraments with her gift of music.A devoted mother, often found supporting Saratoga County Agriculture as a 4H Dairy Club leader, working with the Dairy Princess program, and helping her children show cows at the county fair. She loved to share her love for cows and Stewart’s Dairy products with her grandsons.On June 5, 2010, Sally was united in marriage to Mathew M. Larkin in Madison, NY. Matt and Sally enjoyed taking trips through the countryside of the cornstalk lined roads bringing her back to her roots. They loved their trips to the Adirondacks where they spent time listening to the loons on the lakes.Surviving besides her loving husband, Mathew; are her three children, Wayne (Katie) Gorsky, of Stillwater, Sara Lokossou, of Largo, MD, and Laura (John Rodgers) Gorsky, of Fletcher, VT; her step-children, Michael (Danielle) Larkin, of E. Syracuse; and Meagan Larkin, of Brooklyn; a sister, Amy (Craig) Vogel, of Eaton; three grandchildren, Joey and George Gorsky, of Stillwater, and Yohann Lokossou, of Largo, MD; a step-granddaughter, Sofie Ann Larkin; the father of her children, Thomas Gorsky, Jr., of Stillwater; her feline companion, Junior; and a large extended family and dear friends.Sally’s family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Abraham House for their kindness and compassion.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will take place in Stockbridge Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Sally’s memory to the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY, 13440. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online atwww.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sally-l-larkin
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.