Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore De Francisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore P. "Sam" De Francisco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CANASTOTA-Salvatore P. “Sam” De Francisco, 94, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, with his family at his side, at Loretto Cunningham where he had been a resident for several years.Born on January 1, 1925, he was the son of Giuseppe and Isadora La Spina De Francisco. A lifelong resident of Canastota, Sam married Anne Seely of Trumansburg in St. Agatha’s Church on August 19, 1950.Sam was the terminal manager for Hall’s Express in Canastota until his retirement in 1980. He was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church where he was a lector and a member of the choir and the Cemetery Committee. Sam loved reading, working on cars and spending time at the camp he built on Hatch Lake. His ready smile, his willingness to lend a helping hand and his love for his family defined and guided him throughout his life.Surviving besides his wife, Anne, are his son Joseph (Nancy Johnson), daughter Janet Callahan and son Paul (Karen Adriance); his two grandchildren, John Callahan and Samantha Callahan; his brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Victoria DeFrancisco; his sister, Agatha “Ida” Wolak; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Rose Benenati.Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM, Wednesday from St. Agatha’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Wirkes. Interment will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, 3-7 PM, Tuesday July 23. Contributions, in Sam’s memory, may be made to the Canastota Public Library, 102 W. Center St., Canastota, NY 13032 or the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204. Words of comfort may be left at www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/salvatore-p-sam-de-francisco
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now