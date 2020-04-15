Home

Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
SAMANTHA M. PARTRIDGE

SAMANTHA M. PARTRIDGE Obituary
WAMPSVILLE - Samantha M. Partridge, 33, of Daniels Drive, passed away on April 12, 2020, due to injuries sustained as a passenger in a motor vehicle accident.Born in Oneida on November 9, 1986, she was the daughter of Donald and Teresa Littebrant Partridge. A lifelong resident of the area, Samantha was educated in Stockbridge Central Schools.Samantha had been formerly employed by Die Molding in Canastota and was currently attending college online. She had a great love for music and her favorite holiday was Halloween. Samantha enjoyed being outdoors, especially on her 4-wheeler and dirt bike and playing with her children. She liked to play video games and had a great love for her family.Surviving are: her parents, Donald and Teresa Partridge of Wampsville; her six children, Casmire, Coldyn, Kyanna, Kassidy, Kinley and Kamyra; her companion of fourteen years, Christopher Parker of North Bay; her brother, Sterling Partridge of Durhamville; maternal grandfather, Carl Littebrant of Oneida; paternal grandparents, Reg and Diane Jordan of Oneida; several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Marie Littebrant.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held at a future date, to be announced. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/samantha-m-partridge
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020
