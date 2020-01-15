Home

Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
3 Preston St
Earlville, NY 13332
(315) 691-2462
Samantha (Hartwell) Maldonado

Samantha (Hartwell) Maldonado Obituary
EARLVILLE: Samantha Ann Hartwell Maldonado, 39, passed away December 9, 2019.Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville.Interment will be in the spring in Willcox Cemetery, Smyrna.Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 3 to 5 PM prior to the service.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
