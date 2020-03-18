|
ONEIDA: Sandra A. Hebbard, 65, Farrier Avenue, died Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020, in Oneida Health, surrounded by her family, where she had been a patient for the past six days. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the Oneida Daily Dispatch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020