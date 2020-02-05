|
ONEIDA:Sandra J. Dick, 69, Stone Street, died Tuesday, February 4, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Oneida, on December 19, 1950, she was the daughter of Robert M. and Dorothy “Sally” Lerch Dick. Sr. A lifelong resident of this area, having grown up in Sylvan Beach, Sandy was a graduate of Oneida High School. Her former husband, Raymond Buss, died in 2009.Prior to her illness, Sandy was employed with various road construction contractors and also served as a caretaker to the elderly. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and maintained a strong bond and love with her entire family; her dogs, Sadie, Chloe, Fifi and Whitey; and loved to fish, camp, garden and landscape.Surviving are her four daughters, Patricia Schuff of Durhamville, Janice Glynn and Amy (William) Enos, all of Oneida and Dawn (Jeremy) Doolaard of Steamboat Rock, Iowa; her son, Brian Buss of Oneida; her seven grandchildren, Justin, Steven, Brenden, Jessica, Braelyn, Raylee and Azalea; her two great-grandchildren, Brian and Summer; her step-children, Raymond Buss and Kathy Buss, both of Vernon and Karen Shlotzhauer of Sherrill; her sister, Janet (John) Price of Canastota; her three brothers, Charles (Diane) Childs of Lansing, Robert M. (Tarie) Dick, Jr. and Scott Dick, all of Oneida; her sister-in-law, Marie Dick of Oneida; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, James R. Dick on October 27, 2018.The family wants to give a special thanks to her longtime friend, Heidi Long.Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc. 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 noon to 2 PM, prior to the funeral service. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Wanderers Rest, Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/sandra-j-dick
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020