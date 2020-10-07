MUNNSVILLE- Sandra J. March, 76, formerly of Sullivan Road, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Born in Oneida, on April 29, 1944, she was the daughter of Stephen and Sarah Allen Nadiak. A lifelong resident of the area, Sandy attended Oneida and Stockbridge schools. She married Donald L. March, Sr., in St. Therese’s Church, Munnsville, on Feb. 2, 1963. Mr. March died on Sept. 13, 2002. Prior to her retirement in 2006, Sandy was employed with Rome Developmental center, serving as a supervisor of a residential home. She was a communicant of St. Therese’s Church, Munnsville, a member of the Home Bureau and the former Tiny’s Coffee Club and had a great love for her grandchildren. Surviving are her three daughters and their husbands, Carla and Michael Fitzgerald and Elizabeth and Jeff Durant all of Oneida, and Stacy and Patrick Murphy of Westmoreland; her son and his fiancé, Donald L. March, Jr., and Cheryl Darrow of Hamilton; ten grandchildren, Sarah March, Mary March, Donald March, III, Emily Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Durant, Matthew Durant, Lucas Durant, Patrick Murphy, Ashley Murphy, and Lauren Murphy; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Bryant; her special sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Fearon; her close friend Ralph, who she played cards with; her comfortcare nurse, Vinessa, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She is predeceased by four brothers, Timothy, Stephen, Carl, and John Nadiak. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday with interment being made in Stockbridge Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38015. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y., 13421. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
