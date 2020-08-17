CANASTOTA- Sandra R. Palamara, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Oneida Healthcare Center after a brief illness. She was born on May 7, 1937 to the late Morrow and Angeline Tagliente Grago. Sandra was a life resident of Canastota, graduating from Canastota High School, Class of 1955 and attended Hartwick College. She was of Christian faith. Sandra owned the Palamara-Grago Apartment Complex and Palamara Construction with her husband Peter. She also spent many years as the church organist at Saint Agatha’s Church. She was a past member of the Canastota Fire Department Auxiliary, serving as president for two years, the Red Hat Society, the Canastota Women’s Bowling Association and was recognized by the Canastota Area Association of Churches. Sandy married Peter Palamara Sr. on Sept. 1, 1956 at Saint Agatha’s Church. Together they enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida and time at their summer camp in Remsen. Peter died on June 13, 1997. Sandy cherished her family and sharing stories with the family. She had a loving and spitfire spirit and a drive to encourage people to push forward. She will be missed as the family matriarch. Surviving are her children, Anthony (Maria), Morrow (Regina), Peter (Christine), John (Heather) and Rosanne (Jamie) Warner; brother-in-law Joe (Norma) Palamara of Sherrill; fourteen grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Bilzor, Kimberly (Dario) Damore, Angie (Andrew) Parks, Lisa Palamara, Laura, Juliana and Olivia Palamara, Joseph, Casandra, Rosalee and Peter Palamara and Isaac and Jacob Smith and James Warner; three great-grandchildren and extended family. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. Interment will be made in Saint Agatha’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Canastota Public Library, 102 W. Center St, Canastota, N.Y., 13032. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/sandra-r-palamara