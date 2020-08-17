1/1
Sandra R. Palamara
1937 - 2020
CANASTOTA- Sandra R. Palamara, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Oneida Healthcare Center after a brief illness. She was born on May 7, 1937 to the late Morrow and Angeline Tagliente Grago. Sandra was a life resident of Canastota, graduating from Canastota High School, Class of 1955 and attended Hartwick College. She was of Christian faith. Sandra owned the Palamara-Grago Apartment Complex and Palamara Construction with her husband Peter. She also spent many years as the church organist at Saint Agatha’s Church. She was a past member of the Canastota Fire Department Auxiliary, serving as president for two years, the Red Hat Society, the Canastota Women’s Bowling Association and was recognized by the Canastota Area Association of Churches. Sandy married Peter Palamara Sr. on Sept. 1, 1956 at Saint Agatha’s Church. Together they enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida and time at their summer camp in Remsen. Peter died on June 13, 1997. Sandy cherished her family and sharing stories with the family. She had a loving and spitfire spirit and a drive to encourage people to push forward. She will be missed as the family matriarch. Surviving are her children, Anthony (Maria), Morrow (Regina), Peter (Christine), John (Heather) and Rosanne (Jamie) Warner; brother-in-law Joe (Norma) Palamara of Sherrill; fourteen grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Bilzor, Kimberly (Dario) Damore, Angie (Andrew) Parks, Lisa Palamara, Laura, Juliana and Olivia Palamara, Joseph, Casandra, Rosalee and Peter Palamara and Isaac and Jacob Smith and James Warner; three great-grandchildren and extended family. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. Interment will be made in Saint Agatha’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Canastota Public Library, 102 W. Center St, Canastota, N.Y., 13032. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com . CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/sandra-r-palamara

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 18, 2020
So Sorry for your loss Sandy was the organist at our wedding 33 years ago. Losing your mom , no matter how old you are is a heart crushing event. Just consider all the great memories you have of her and focus on how great a mom she truely was. Over time the pain of losing her will subside , but it will never vanish. That's the price we pay for loving someone. God Bless all of you.
Marty & Marie Clarke
Friend
August 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You're all in my thoughts and prayers
Karen Endemann
August 18, 2020
She will be deeply miss I loved her stories. She told me rip
Darlene mills
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Sandy was always smiling and pleasant. Have not seen her in many years but remember her well.
Marilyn Armlin
Friend
August 17, 2020
So sorry to hear this. She and Pete we're our next door neighbors on Delano Ave, and I babysat the two older boys when they were babies. Her daughter, Roseann, was named after my sister. Also attended Sandy and Pete's wedding. Wonderful lady and organ and piano player. Gosh, I am so sorry for her family. May God be with her. RIP, Sandy.
Vinnie (Catalano) Calvey
Friend
August 17, 2020
Our hearts are sad to hear of Sandy passing. I am here for all of you in any small way I can help. Dick and I have many memories to cherish. Our love to all of you. Sena and dick
Sena and dick clarke
Friend
August 17, 2020
Dick and I are so sad to hear of Sandy passing. We were so lucky to know both her and Pete and consider them friends. My heart hurts for all of you and I am here if I can help in any way. Love, sena and dick
Sena and dick clarke
Friend
