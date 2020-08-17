So Sorry for your loss Sandy was the organist at our wedding 33 years ago. Losing your mom , no matter how old you are is a heart crushing event. Just consider all the great memories you have of her and focus on how great a mom she truely was. Over time the pain of losing her will subside , but it will never vanish. That's the price we pay for loving someone. God Bless all of you.

Marty & Marie Clarke

Friend