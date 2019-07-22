|
|
ONEIDA Sands A. Mc Glynn, 81, of Broad Street, passed away on July 20, 2019, in St. Luke’s Hospital, where he had been a patient for the past two days.Born in Oneida on September 18, 1937, he was the son of Leo F. and Christine Lindroth Mc Glynn. A lifelong resident of Oneida, Sands was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1955. He married Darla Howe in St. Patrick’s Church on September 8, 1956. Mrs. Mc Glynn died on August 3, 2008.Prior to his retirement, Mr. Mc Glynn was employed with the Oneida Fire Department where he served as Deputy Chief. He was of the Christian faith and was a member of the Oneida Fire Department’s Benevolent Association.Surviving are: one daughter and son-in-law, Dore and Tay Engstrom of Lake Havasu City, AZ; two sons and daughters-in-law, Darren and Tessie Mc Glynn of East Schodack and Grant and Irene Mc Glynn of Irvine, CA; five grandchildren; one brother, Leo F. Mc Glynn of Oneida and several nieces and nephews.In keeping with Mr. Mc Glynn’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/sands-a-mc-glynn
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 23, 2019