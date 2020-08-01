1/1
Shane Bryant
OBITUARY SHANE R. BRYANT MORRISVILLE: Shane R. Bryant, 35, of Davis Corners Rd., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.He was born on May 31, 1985 in Syracuse and received his education at Nottingham High School. He was a carpenter’s apprentice and had also been a grounds supervisor. He was a kind soul with a big heart and would do anything for anyone. Shane loved staying connected to his friends and family members, and his true joy in life was spending time with his children. He was an avid movie fan.Surviving are his mother, Audrey Bryant of Syracuse; grandmother, Mary Bryant of Staten Island; his children, Shane Jr., Shaun, Sha’lee, and Shamar Bryant, all of Syracuse; two sisters, Jessica Bryant and husband Fuad Abdulrahman of Washington DC; and Jatiah Davis of ­­­­­­­­­­­Syracuse; a brother, Christopher Bryant and fiance’ Liz Nasternak of Syracuse; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5-7pm.Interment will be in the Peterboro Cemetery.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com � Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. œ http://www.lastingmemories.com/shane-bryant

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
