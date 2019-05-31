Home

Sharon E. Schuyler Obituary
DURHAMVILLESharon E. Schuyler, 75 Buck Street, died Tuesday,May 28, 2019, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Health, where she had been a patient for the past four and one-half months.Born in Port Leyden, on June 17, 1943, she was the daughter of Walter and Zilthia Armstrong Kiser. A resident of Durhamville since 1966, Sharon was a graduate of Port Leyden High School. She married Willard W. Schuyler in Rome in 1966.She was of the Catholic faith.Surviving besides her husband, Willard, are her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Bernice Kiser of Camden, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers and sisters.Funeral services will be held, at the convenience of the family, at the family plot in Rathbunville Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/sharon-e-schuyler
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 2, 2019
