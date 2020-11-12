1/
Sharon Frederick
UTICA- Miss Sharon Frederick, 63, of Utica entered into rest September 21, 2020 at St Elizabeth's Medical Center. Her Committal services will be Friday the 13 of November at Calvary Cemetery at 1p.m. at the Upper Chapel where the Rev.Michael Buntz Pastor of St. Volodymyr Ukranian Catholic Church will convene. A memorial mass will be held at the church on Monday 16 by the Rev. Buntz. Arrangements under the guidance of John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, N.Y. To send an online message of sympathy go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John L. Matt Funeral Home
3309 Oneida St
Chadwicks, NY 13319
(315) 737-7310
