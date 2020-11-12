UTICA- Miss Sharon Frederick, 63, of Utica entered into rest September 21, 2020 at St Elizabeth's Medical Center. Her Committal services will be Friday the 13 of November at Calvary Cemetery at 1p.m. at the Upper Chapel where the Rev.Michael Buntz Pastor of St. Volodymyr Ukranian Catholic Church will convene. A memorial mass will be held at the church on Monday 16 by the Rev. Buntz. Arrangements under the guidance of John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, N.Y. To send an online message of sympathy go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com