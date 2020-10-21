1/
Sharon G. Hammond
WAMPSVILLE- Sharon G. Hammond, 79, Daniels Drive, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Oneida Healthcare, shortly after her admission as a medical patient. Born in Oneida, on May 7, 1941, she was the daughter of Donald L. and Betty Carlon Green. A resident of Wampsville for the past 20 years, returning from North Carolina, Sharon was a graduate Stockbridge Valley High School and Oneonta State College. She married Howard H. Hammond in Rochester on December 28, 1981. Howard died on June 3, 2000. Prior to her retirement, Sharon was an office administrator with the North Carolina Prison System and previously had taught home economics. She was an active member of the Vernon-Verona Seniors Club, enjoyed a weekly trip to casinos and doing crossword puzzles. Surviving are her daughter, Renee Barnard of Rochester; her grandsons, Ryan Barnard-Amico and Joshua Barnard-Amico; her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Neil Angell of Higginsville; her brother and sister-in-law, David and Nancy Greene of Munnsville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Steitler in December of 2015 and her sister, Gayle M. Petrie in October of 1978. Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Saturday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Katie Yahns, officiating. Interment will be made in Stockbridge Cemetery, Friends may call at the funeral home,11 AM-1 PM, Saturday. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032 or the Wampsville Fire Department, 118 North Court Street, Wampsville, NY 13163. To leave a message of condolence, visit campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/sharon-g-hammond

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
