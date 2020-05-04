CANASTOTA . . . Sharri L. Bryson, 52, of 122 Center Street, Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home, following an apparent heart attack.She was born on January 24, 1968, in Oneida, the daughter of the late Stewart J. “Stew” and Patricia “Pattie” (Fox) Bryson.Sharri was a lifelong resident of Canastota, graduating from Canastota High School in 1986.She had worked at the former Morone’s Colonial Pharmacy in Canastota, and Oneida Savings Bank in Oneida.Sharri enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching the New York Yankees, the NFL and NASCAR racing, and spending time with her family. She loved her dog “Tiny” and her cat “Charlie”.Surviving are: one brother and sister-in-law, James and Sharon Bryson of Canastota; one sister and a brother-in-law, Terri and Andy Ali; nieces and nephews, Christopher and Vanessa Bryson, Tricia Ali, Ryan Bryson and Amanda Matt, Kyle Ali, Meagan Ali, and Serenity Ali; three great nephews, Aidan Bryson, Bryson Jones, and Tyrin Jones; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Burial will be in Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service (GLAS), PO Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032, or to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association., Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sharri-l-bryson
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.