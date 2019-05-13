|
Sheila D. Sayers, 69, of Oneida, NY, formerly of Salamanca, NY, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Palmyra, PA. She had resided on the Tuscarora Reservation moving to Salamanca and was currently residing in Oneida, NY.Born June 26, 1949 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lucy Rickard Sayer. She was married to Stanley Sayers, who predeceased her in 2010.She was a member of the Oneida Nation of Indians and the Bear Clan.Sheila enjoyed, spending time with family, doing bead work, bingo, going to the casino, Powwows, trips with her fellow seniors, and attending the Oneida Senior Center.Surviving are: two daughters, Shelly (Wally) Vaughn, Salamanca, NY, Barb (Al Lechthaler) Sayers, Palmyra, PA; a son, Matthew (Ginger) Grimes, Franklinville, NY; a daughter-in-law, Tamara (Dale) Sayers Opferbeck, Salamanca, NY; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth Dillon and Norman Dillon, both of TX; several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by a son, Dale E. Sayers, two brothers, Edward Sayer, and Edward Dillon.Friends may call at the O’Rourke & O’Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 3PM to 7PM.Longhouse services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10AM with Speakers of the Oneida Longhouse, officiating.Burial will be in Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg, NY.E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sheila-d-sayers
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 14, 2019