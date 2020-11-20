1/
Sheila J. Predmore
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EARLVILLE: Sheila J. Predmore, 76, of Campbell Rd., passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.She was born January 21, 1944 in the Town of Lebanon, a daughter of Pearl H. and Catherine Schroer Palmer and received her education in Lebanon and Earlville schools. On March 25, 1961, Sheila married Gene G. Predmore in Lebanon. He predeceased her on September 23, 2001. Sheila had been a waitress at the Colgate Inn, worked at the Victory Markets store in Hamilton and helped start and set up the Victory store in West Winfield. For a few years she owned and operated the IGA store in Earlville and a store in South Otselic for many years. From 1977 until the present time she owned Predmore’s Store in Georgetown. Sheila loved music and dancing, especially square dancing and playing dominos with her brothers. She enjoyed cooking, baking and 4-wheeling. Most of all, her family was the greatest joy in her life.Surviving are her children, Ronda Coye and husband, Chris Klein of Earlville; Sue and Jim Irwin of Erieville; Roberta Chapin of Earlville; grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor and Corilynn Coye; James, Derek and Jake Irwin; Colton, Alexander and Rylie Predmore; Brian and Emily Chapin; brothers, Ed (Gail) Palmer of Eaton: Jack Palmer of Lebanon; her twin brother, Earl Palmer of Earlville; Ronald (Ellen) Palmer of Norwich; and honorary son, Pete Reichard; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son Gene Predmore, Jr. on January 27, 2005, a sister, Joan Sutherland, a brother, Bernard Palmer and a son-in-law, Robert Chapin.A Celebration of Sheila’s life will be held at a later date.Sheila’s family has requested no flowers and that contributions in her memory be made to the Georgetown Fire Department and Emergency Squad; or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sheila-j-predmore

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved