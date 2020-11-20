EARLVILLE: Sheila J. Predmore, 76, of Campbell Rd., passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.She was born January 21, 1944 in the Town of Lebanon, a daughter of Pearl H. and Catherine Schroer Palmer and received her education in Lebanon and Earlville schools. On March 25, 1961, Sheila married Gene G. Predmore in Lebanon. He predeceased her on September 23, 2001. Sheila had been a waitress at the Colgate Inn, worked at the Victory Markets store in Hamilton and helped start and set up the Victory store in West Winfield. For a few years she owned and operated the IGA store in Earlville and a store in South Otselic for many years. From 1977 until the present time she owned Predmore’s Store in Georgetown. Sheila loved music and dancing, especially square dancing and playing dominos with her brothers. She enjoyed cooking, baking and 4-wheeling. Most of all, her family was the greatest joy in her life.Surviving are her children, Ronda Coye and husband, Chris Klein of Earlville; Sue and Jim Irwin of Erieville; Roberta Chapin of Earlville; grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor and Corilynn Coye; James, Derek and Jake Irwin; Colton, Alexander and Rylie Predmore; Brian and Emily Chapin; brothers, Ed (Gail) Palmer of Eaton: Jack Palmer of Lebanon; her twin brother, Earl Palmer of Earlville; Ronald (Ellen) Palmer of Norwich; and honorary son, Pete Reichard; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son Gene Predmore, Jr. on January 27, 2005, a sister, Joan Sutherland, a brother, Bernard Palmer and a son-in-law, Robert Chapin.A Celebration of Sheila’s life will be held at a later date.Sheila’s family has requested no flowers and that contributions in her memory be made to the Georgetown Fire Department and Emergency Squad; or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.