ONEIDA CASTLE: Shirley A. Laurin, 99, formerly of State Street, died early Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, in Oneida Healthcare, where she had been a patient for the past three days.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, her funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc, 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 341 Main Street, Oneida, NY 13421. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Oneida DispatchTo leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020