Shirley Denoski

Shirley I. Denoski, 90, of Oneida, formerly of Chittenango, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Oneida Health ECF where she had been a resident since March 11, 2019. She was born on September 18, 1929, in Georgetown, the daughter of Dennis and Laura Chapin Simmons. She attended school at North Syracuse high school. On February 5, 1961, Shirley was united in marriage to Arthur Denoski in Allentown, PA. Mr. Denoski passed away on August 4, 2001. Shirley worked for a short while at General Electric in Syracuse and General Dynamics in Pomona, California but she was mostly a stay-at-home mom caring for her three children. She was of the Catholic faith. Shirley enjoyed painting, growing roses, gardening and collecting different things, especially miniature shoes and Betty Boop collectables. Surviving are her three children, Ralph (Stephanie) Denoski, of Hermosa, SD, John Denoski, of Canastota, and Tamara Barahmeh, of Chittenango; a sister, Dorothy Thompson, of Canastota; four grandchildren, Dennis (Anna) Denoski, Nicole (Monte) Czaplewski, Mandy Widger, and Evan Barahmeh, seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by two sisters, Wilda Georgia, and Olive Massa; and a brother, Charles Simmons. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:30 AM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. Family and friends are invited and may call on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to the American Heart Association
