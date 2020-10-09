Shirley F. Mc Allister, 80, Oneida Towers, died Wednesday in Oneida Healthcare, following an extended illness. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, (10/17) with interment being made in Oneida Castle Cemetery. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or Wanderers Rest, Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. Arrangements are with the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, NY 13421. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
